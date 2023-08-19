Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Halasz's hammer gets home fans roaring
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Halasz's hammer gets home fans roaring

Halasz's hammer gets home fans roaring

Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's Hammer Throw - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 19, 2023 Hungary's Bence Halasz in action during qualification REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

19 Aug 2023 08:36PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BUDAPEST : Bence Halasz, Hungary's best hope for a medal at their own World Championships, earned the biggest roar of the opening morning on Saturday when he launched his hammer 78.13 metres to sail into Sunday's final at the first attempt.

The hammer is close to everyone's heart in the host nation, who have won five Olympic men's golds in the event and seven of their 14 world silver and bronze.

Halasz, joint bronze-medallist in 2019 and fifth last year, launched his first throw and surpassed the automatic qualifying mark of 77 metres to the delight of the vocal morning crowd.

He will return to a bigger attendance and even louder roar on Sunday, Hungary's National Day.

Canada's Ethan Katzberg smashed his personal best by more than two metres with an enormous throw of 81.18 - a national record and the second-longest by anyone this year behind Pole Wojciech Nowicki's 81.92.

Nowicki also advanced on Saturday with 78.04 while compatriot Pawel Fajdek, who is seeking a sixth successive world title to match the record of pole vaulter Sergey Bubka, was due to compete in the second qualifying group later in the day.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.