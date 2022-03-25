Logo
Halep withdraws from Miami Open with leg injury, out for three weeks
FILE PHOTO: Mar 18, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Simona Halep (ROM) hits a shot during her semifinal match against Iga Swiatek (ITA) during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

25 Mar 2022 01:48AM (Updated: 25 Mar 2022 01:49AM)
Simona Halep withdrew from the Miami Open ahead of her second-round match on Thursday with a leg injury that the former world number one said will keep her out of action for three weeks.

Romanian world number 19 Halep, who reached the semi-finals at Indian Wells last week and had a first-round bye in Miami, said she felt a sharp pain in her left leg while practising for her match with Australian wild card Daria Saville.

"I had been struggling with the thigh since my semi-final in Indian Wells and hoped it would improve, but I went for an MRI last night and unfortunately it showed a tear," twice Grand Slam champion Halep wrote on Twitter.

"My body needs time to heal and as a result I will be out of competition for three weeks. This means I have had to make the super tough decision to pull out of Miami, Charleston and Fed Cup."

At Indian Wells, Halep recorded wins over Coco Gauff, Sorana Cirstea and Petra Martic before losing to eventual champion Iga Swiatek in her first WTA 1000 semi-final since her 2020 Rome title run.

Despite the 30-year-old's injury setback Halep said she was encouraged by her start to the year, which included reaching the last 16 at the Australian Open, and hoped to be ready for the claycourt season.

"While it feels like really disappointing news to share, I am keeping the confidence from my great start to the year and am motivated to do everything to be ready for the clay-court season," said Halep.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

