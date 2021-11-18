Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Hales denies 'racial connotation' in his dog's name
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Hales denies 'racial connotation' in his dog's name

Hales denies 'racial connotation' in his dog's name

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - England - T20 Blast Finals Day - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - September 21, 2019 Notts Outlaws' Alex Hales looks walks after losing his wicket

18 Nov 2021 07:24AM (Updated: 18 Nov 2021 07:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Former England batsman Alex Hales denied on Wednesday there was "any racial connotation" in the name of his dog after allegations by ex-Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq.

Rafiq told a British parliamentary committee on Tuesday that former team mate Gary Ballance used 'Kevin' as a derogatory term and that Hales had given his dog that name because the animal was black.

"Having heard the allegations made against me, I categorically and absolutely deny there was any racial connotation in the naming of my dog," Hales, who plays for Nottinghamshire, said in a statement.

"I entirely respect and have huge sympathy for both the stance Azeem Rafiq has taken and what he has had to endure. His evidence was harrowing.

"There is no place for racism or discrimination of any kind in cricket and I will gladly co-operate with any investigation the game's authorities choose to hold."

Nottinghamshire said in a statement that, following Tuesday's testimony to the select committee, they had "commenced the appropriate internal process and will continue to liaise with Alex and his advisers accordingly."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us