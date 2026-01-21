Logo
Halfpipe champion Ayumu Hirano selected for Games despite injury
Snowboarding - FIS Freestyle World Championships - St Moritz, Switzerland - March 26, 2025 Japan's Ayumu Hirano during training REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

21 Jan 2026 12:50PM
Jan 21 : Olympic halfpipe champion Ayumu Hirano has been selected for Japan's team for the Milano Cortina Winter Games, despite the snowboarder suffering injuries in a heavy crash in Switzerland at the weekend.

The 27-year-old crashed during the World Cup event in Laax, exiting the competition midway through the final with facial cuts and lower body pain.

In addition to his gold from Beijing, Hirano won halfpipe silvers in Pyeongchang and Sochi and will aim to become the first Japanese Winter Olympian to medal in four consecutive Games.

Japan's ski association also said Yuto Totsuka and Ruka Hirano would compete in the halfpipe.

The Winter Olympics run from February 6-22.

Source: Reuters
