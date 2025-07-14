Halftime pep talk sparks Cascarino heroics as France storm back to beat Netherlands

France forward Delphine Cascarino turned up the heat when it mattered most, scoring twice and creating another goal as her side roared back from a 2-1 deficit to thrash Netherlands 5-2 on Sunday and book a Women's Euro quarter-final clash with Germany.

France took an early lead but found themselves trailing at halftime after conceding two goals. Enter Cascarino, who delivered a second-half masterclass that propelled France to victory in Group D ahead of second-placed England, who demolished Wales 6-1 to also advance.

"She’s a star, and at some point you have to light the fire so she can show her full potential," France coach Laurent Bonadei told reporters. "At halftime I told her she was able to do more and better, that went for the whole team too ... I liked Delphine's reaction."

Cascarino took her coach at his word, setting up Marie-Antoinette Katoto to equalise in the 61st minute, and she then scored two quickfire goals herself to sink the Dutch and secure top spot in the group.

"Laurent said we lacked aggression, and it was true. We were behind 2-1, we were making less effort in the defence, that was clear," Cascarino told reporters.

"The Dutch were able to take advantage of our weakness, but we didn't let go. We showed aggression in the second half, and that really helped to get us over the line."

France now face Germany in Basel on July 19, a prospect that does not faze the confident Cascarino despite her team's past struggles against the Germans.

"When it comes to Germany, it's a very big nation," she said. "They won several trophies and they have already knocked out others, so we know it's going to be a great game, a big game and a difficult game. And we're going to try to find the cracks and to win the game."