Haliburton goes down injured in Game 7 of NBA Finals

Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after suffering an injury during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

23 Jun 2025 08:49AM (Updated: 23 Jun 2025 09:23AM)
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton left injured midway through the first quarter in the winner-take-all Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

The point guard was off to a terrific start in the decider with three three-pointers in the first five minutes of the game when he slipped and fell while driving toward the basket at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

He slapped his fist and wept as team medical staff rushed to his aid with five minutes left in the quarter. He was later seen gingerly moving to the locker room with the aid of two staff members with a towel over his head.

A television broadcast later reported that he had suffered an Achilles injury and would not return to the game.

An NBA Finals MVP contender, Haliburton suffered a previous calf injury in Game 5 of the series.

Source: Reuters
