Hall of Fame Series headed to Allegiant Stadium in '27

LAS VEGAS - Big-time college basketball is coming to Allegiant Stadium.

Four of the biggest names in NCAA basketball history will play a doubleheader on Nov. 12, 2027, inside the home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, as the stadium joins its brethren from the gridiron.

Arizona will play Duke and Indiana will face Kansas as part of the Hall of Fame Series, six months before a men's national champion will be crowned in the same venue.

"College hoops at Allegiant Stadium will be electric," said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "We couldn't imagine a better way to kick off the lead up to the Final Four than in Las Vegas with Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Series."

Duke, Indiana, Kansas and Arizona have combined for 15 national championships in men's basketball.

Allegiant Stadium, which hosted Super Bowl LVIII in February, will host its first college basketball games, showcasing its versatility beyond football and concerts. The stadium is set to host the 2028 NCAA Men's Final Four, further solidifying the city and venue's position as a destination for top-tier sporting events.

"These programs represent the best in our sport, and history proves that these teams will remain at the top of college basketball with current and future hall of famers all around these teams," said John Doleva, president and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. "Allegiant Stadium and Las Vegas are becoming the epicenter for major sports and entertainment events year-round, and to open the college basketball season with this premiere event in the year that college basketball will end in the same spot creates the ultimate road to the final four."

The Hall of Fame Series, owned and operated by Position Sports, is a collection of multi-game, singular events that showcase several of college basketball's top teams in nonconference matchups played both domestically and abroad.

The Hall of Fame Series began in 2023, with some games that year being played at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. The series will continue this coming season, with stops in Las Vegas (Nov. 4), Phoenix (Nov. 14), Baltimore (Nov. 15) and New York (Dec. 14).

"We can't wait to showcase these legendary teams in Las Vegas and provide an unforgettable experience for everyone involved," said Melissa Meacham-Grossman, president of Position Sports.

-Field Level Media