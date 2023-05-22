Haller double guides Dortmund closer to first league title in 11 years

AUGSBURG, Germany: Striker Sebastien Haller scored twice as Borussia Dortmund beat 10-man Augsburg 3-0 on Sunday (May 21) to take control of the Bundesliga title race going into next week's season finale.

Haller broke the deadlock in the 58th minute and tapped in his second goal of the afternoon six minutes before the end to seal the win that lifted them above Bayern Munich and into top spot.

Julian Brandt completed the win with a stoppage-time goal.

The Ruhr valley club, whose last title win came in 2012 under then coach Juergen Klopp, are on 70 points, two ahead of Bayern.

The Bavarians suffered a shock 3-1 home loss to RB Leipzig on Saturday.

In a one-sided first half Dortmund had 16 shots on goal to Augsburg's one and also hit the post through Niklas Suele but could not score even when the hosts were left with 10 men following the dismissal of Felix Uduokhai in the 38th.

Emre Can also hit the woodwork after the restart but they finally broke the deadlock through Haller when he slotted in off the post.

Augsburg instantly responded with a chance of their own but Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel did well to stop Irvin Cardona's shot from 10 metres.

Haller, who had missed much of the season after being diagnosed with testicular cancer last year, settled Dortmund's nerves with a tap-in and Brandt completed their win in stoppage time.

Dortmund host Mainz 05 on the last matchday while Bayern, who have won the last 10 league titles, travel to Cologne in their season finale.