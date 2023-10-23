Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Hamilton and Leclerc disqualified from US Grand Prix
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Hamilton and Leclerc disqualified from US Grand Prix

Hamilton and Leclerc disqualified from US Grand Prix
Oct 22, 2023; Austin, Texas, USA; Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Team Great Britain drives during the 2023 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Hamilton and Leclerc disqualified from US Grand Prix
Oct 22, 2023; Austin, Texas, USA; Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) of Team Monaco drives during the 2023 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

23 Oct 2023 08:41AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas : Formula One stewards disqualified Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc from Sunday's U.S. Grand Prix after their cars failed post-race checks.

Seven times world champion Hamilton had finished in second place while Leclerc started on pole position and ended up sixth in a race won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.