Hamilton and Leclerc disqualified from US Grand Prix

New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.
AUSTIN, Texas : Formula One stewards disqualified Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc from Sunday's U.S. Grand Prix after their cars failed post-race checks.
Seven times world champion Hamilton had finished in second place while Leclerc started on pole position and ended up sixth in a race won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
Source: Reuters
Also worth reading
Content is loading...