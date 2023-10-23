Hamilton and Leclerc risk US GP exclusion

AUSTIN, Texas : Formula One stewards summoned Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc after their cars failed post-race checks at the U.S. Grand Prix on Sunday, with the risk of exclusion.

Seven times world champion Hamilton finished second while Leclerc started on pole position and ended up sixth in a race won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

The governing FIA's technical delegate Jo Bauer reported in a statement that a physical floor and plank wear inspection had been carried out on both cars and the skids were found to be not in compliance with the technical regulations.

The rules state that the mandatory wooden plank fitted to the underside of Formula One cars must not wear below a minimum thickness of 9mm.