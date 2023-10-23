Logo
Sport

Sport

Hamilton and Leclerc risk US GP exclusion
Sport

Oct 22, 2023; Austin, Texas, USA; Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Team Great Britain drives during the 2023 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2023; Austin, Texas, USA; Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) of Team Monaco drives during the 2023 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
23 Oct 2023 07:14AM
AUSTIN, Texas : Formula One stewards summoned Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc after their cars failed post-race checks at the U.S. Grand Prix on Sunday, with the risk of exclusion.

Seven times world champion Hamilton finished second while Leclerc started on pole position and ended up sixth in a race won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

The governing FIA's technical delegate Jo Bauer reported in a statement that a physical floor and plank wear inspection had been carried out on both cars and the skids were found to be not in compliance with the technical regulations.

The rules state that the mandatory wooden plank fitted to the underside of Formula One cars must not wear below a minimum thickness of 9mm.

Source: Reuters

