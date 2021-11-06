Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Hamilton and Raikkonen reprimanded for bollard error
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Hamilton and Raikkonen reprimanded for bollard error

Hamilton and Raikkonen reprimanded for bollard error
Formula One F1 - Mexico Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - November 4, 2021 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during the press conference Pool via REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Hamilton and Raikkonen reprimanded for bollard error
Formula One F1 - Mexico Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - November 4, 2021 Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen during the press conference Pool via REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
06 Nov 2021 05:34AM (Updated: 06 Nov 2021 05:29AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Formula One world champions Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Raikkonen collected reprimands on Friday for going off track and then failing to return correctly in first practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Three reprimands in the course of a season trigger a 10-place grid penalty but Friday's was a first of 2021 for both drivers.

Stewards found Mercedes' Hamilton, the sport's most successful driver of all time, and Alfa Romeo's Raikkonen, who holds the record for race starts, had gone off to the left between turns one and two before rejoining.

They should have rejoined to the left of a bollard at turn three, according to the race director's instruction, but failed to do so.

Seven-times world champion Hamilton is 12 points behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen with five races remaining.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us