Hamilton crashes 2023 Ferrari at Barcelona track

Lewis Hamilton crashed on the second day of testing a 2023 Ferrari Formula One car at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya on Wednesday.

The seven-times world champion, who had a first test run with his new team at their Fiorano track last week and is still adapting to his new surroundings after leaving Mercedes, was unhurt.

Hamilton, 40, is getting in some laps behind closed doors with teammate Charles Leclerc under rules that allow a limited amount of track mileage in older F1 cars.

The Italian it.motorsport.com website reported Hamilton went into the barriers at the end of the lap, damaging the suspension and bodywork.