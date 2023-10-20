Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Hamilton doesn't feel singled out by FIA over Qatar penalty
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Hamilton doesn't feel singled out by FIA over Qatar penalty

Hamilton doesn't feel singled out by FIA over Qatar penalty

Formula One F1 - United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, U.S. - October 19, 2023 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during the press conference REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

20 Oct 2023 05:56AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas : Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton blamed Formula One's governing body for "poor communication" but said he did not feel singled out by the ruling body's decision to revisit a penalty he received in Qatar two weekends ago.

The seven-times world champion was fined 50,000 euros ($53,000), half of it suspended, for crossing a live track without permission after colliding with Mercedes team mate George Russell at the first corner.

The FIA then decided to revisit the penalty, saying it was concerned by the effect of the role model's actions on younger drivers.

The sport's most successful driver is due to speak to the FIA again in Austin, despite apologising at the time and recognising he was at fault.

Hamilton is not expected to receive any stronger penalty as a result, with the FIA more intent on setting a precedent for future offences, although that was not confirmed in the statement.

"I don’t think I was singled out. Ultimately, I think it was just poor communication," Hamilton told reporters at the U.S. Grand Prix.

"I don’t think what they’ve said is exactly what they meant. I think what they mean is they are just going to look into how they can tackle those sorts of things moving forwards to make sure it doesn’t happen (again).

"There was a karting incident recently where a kid was hit, so we really need to make sure that we’re continuously focusing on safety. I think that’s really at the root of it," added Hamilton.

"But I just think they probably need to speak to their PR agent to do a better job."

($1 = 0.9452 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.