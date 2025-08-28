Hamilton just wants to have fun at Ferrari

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands :Lewis Hamilton says he wants to put the fun factor back in his Formula One career after a difficult start to his career at Ferrari.

The seven-times world champion cut a disconsolate figure at the last race before the August break, the Hungarian Grand Prix, when he branded himself "absolutely useless" after a dismal qualifying while teammate Charles Leclerc took pole.

Speaking at the Dutch Grand Prix on Thursday Hamilton, 40, told reporters he had unplugged over the break and shifted his aim for the final 10 races of the season.

"We're going to work hard, keep our heads down, try to change a few things in our approach and start to enjoy ourselves," he said.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"There's been so much pressure this first half of the season, it's not been the most enjoyable. I think it (fun) is probably the most important part. That's the reason I got into this sport.

"I think for anyone in whatever career you’re in, if you’re not enjoying what you’re doing then why are you doing it? There can often be so much noise, you can lose sight.

"I just want to enjoy the team I’ve always dreamed of driving for. Now it’s about time to move those things aside and focus on the pure love of it."

Hamilton said the team were going in the right direction after bringing upgrades at the Belgian Grand Prix which Ferrari have continued to fine-tune in the lead-up to Sunday’s race.

The winner of 105 races, but still without a podium finish since last year, Hamilton said he could see plenty of potential and lots of positives.

"We’ll take from that and build on that," he added.

"There were always difficult times... I truly believe in the potential of what we can achieve together. No one succeeds without going through those tough patches."

George Russell, who is still waiting to sign a contract extension with Mercedes even if it is just a matter of time, backed his former teammate to bounce back.

"Of course he's talking nonsense when he says something like that (being useless) because he's the greatest driver of all time," Russell told reporters at Zandvoort.

"He's still clearly got it but Formula One is not an easy sport especially if the team is not performing at the highest level that compounds the issue. Of course, Charles is an amazing driver too."