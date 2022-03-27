Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Hamilton knocked out of Saudi qualifying
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Hamilton knocked out of Saudi qualifying

Hamilton knocked out of Saudi qualifying
Formula One F1 - Saudi Arabia Grand Prix - Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - March 26, 2022 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during qualifying REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Hamilton knocked out of Saudi qualifying
Formula One F1 - Saudi Arabia Grand Prix - Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - March 26, 2022 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during practice REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
27 Mar 2022 01:51AM (Updated: 27 Mar 2022 01:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JEDDAH : Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton was knocked out of the opening phase of Saturday's qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Briton, whose once-dominant Mercedes team have been wrong-footed by the sport's radical new rules, could manage no better than the 16th quickest time, missing out on progressing into the second part of the session by 0.087 seconds.

He was 1.4 seconds off the fastest lap set by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and 0.6 seconds slower than new team mate George Russell, who was fourth.

"So sorry guys," said Hamilton on the team radio as the news was broken to him.

The Brazilian Grand Prix in 2017 was the last time the 37-year-old failed to make it past the opening knockout phase.

(Reporting by Abhishek Takle; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us