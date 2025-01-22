Hamilton makes track debut for Ferrari

MARANELLO, Italy : Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton had his first outing on the track for Ferrari on a misty Wednesday morning at Maranello, realising his dream of driving in the iconic red of the Italian team.

Hamilton, who announced his decision to leave Mercedes for Ferrari in February last year, left the Fiorano garage at 0916 local time in the SF-23, the Italian team's 2023 F1 model, where crowds of fans had gathered to watch his first test run.

The 40-year-old, who won six of his world championships at Mercedes, also unveiled a new bright yellow helmet, as he continues his first official week at Ferrari which began at the team's headquarters on Monday.

Hamilton will have to wait for official testing in Bahrain on Feb. 26-28 to get to grips with next season's car, as Testing of Previous Cars (TCP) rules only allow a limited use of cars that are at least two years old.

The Briton will partner Charles Leclerc when the 2025 season begins with the Australian GP from March 14-16, and will look to bring the glory days back to F1's oldest and most successful team who are without a driver's title since 2007.

Ferrari's last constructors' championship win was in 2008, but they pushed McLaren all the way last season, finishing up a close second. Hamilton's last championship success came in 2020 but he won two races in 2024 after two seasons without victory.