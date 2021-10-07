Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Hamilton plays down engine change fears at Turkish GP
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Hamilton plays down engine change fears at Turkish GP

Hamilton plays down engine change fears at Turkish GP

FILE PHOTO-Formula One F1 - Turkish Grand Prix - Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, Turkey - October 7, 2021 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during a press conference ahead of the Turkish Grand Prix Pool via REUTERS/Sedat Suna

07 Oct 2021 09:24PM (Updated: 07 Oct 2021 09:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ISTANBUL : Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton played down fears on Thursday that he could have to take an engine penalty at the Turkish Grand Prix, without ruling it out completely.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff indicated after the previous Russian Grand Prix that it was a possibility to protect against an engine-related race retirement and the loss of vital points.

The championship is on a knife-edge, with Hamilton two points clear of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and seven races remaining.

The seven-times champion is still within his engine allocation of three for the season but team mate Valtteri Bottas is on his fifth engine and Verstappen took a penalty in Russia for his fourth.

"At the moment, I still have (engine) number two and three," Hamilton told reporters at the Istanbul Park circuit.

"So I don't envisage us having to take one (a new power unit) at the moment, but that could change. Who knows?"

Hamilton won a rain-affected race in Istanbul last year, from sixth on the grid, to clinch his seventh world championship.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us