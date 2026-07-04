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Hamilton on pole for Silverstone sprint
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Hamilton on pole for Silverstone sprint

Hamilton on pole for Silverstone sprint

Formula One F1 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - July 3, 2026 Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton celebrates after qualifying in pole position for the sprint race REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

04 Jul 2026 12:44AM
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SILVERSTONE, England, July 3 : Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton took pole position for Saturday's British Grand Prix sprint race with Mercedes's Formula One leader Kimi Antonelli alongside on the front row.

The seven-times world champion delighted his home crowd with the fastest lap in all three phases of Friday's qualifying session and finished with a best lap of one minute 28.376 seconds on a sunny afternoon at Silverstone. 

Italian teenager Antonelli was 0.011 slower.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified third with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc fourth and George Russell, Antonelli's teammate and closest rival, fifth. McLaren's world champion Lando Norris, last year's winner, starts sixth. 

Source: Reuters
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