Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Hamilton says F1 is an extreme sport and should stay so
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Hamilton says F1 is an extreme sport and should stay so

Hamilton says F1 is an extreme sport and should stay so
Formula One F1 - United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, U.S. - October 19, 2023 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during the press conference REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hamilton says F1 is an extreme sport and should stay so
Formula One F1 - United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, U.S. - October 19, 2023 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during the press conference REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hamilton says F1 is an extreme sport and should stay so
Formula One F1 - United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, U.S. - October 19, 2023 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton ahead of the United States Grand Prix REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hamilton says F1 is an extreme sport and should stay so
Formula One F1 - United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, U.S. - October 19, 2023 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and AlphaTauri's Daniel Ricciardo during the press conference REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hamilton says F1 is an extreme sport and should stay so
Formula One F1 - United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, U.S. - October 19, 2023 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton ahead of the United States Grand Prix REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

21 Oct 2023 01:06AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas : Formula One is an extreme sport and needs to stay so, seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton said in response to concern about driver safety after a gruelling Qatar Grand Prix this month.

The 38-year-old Mercedes driver told reporters ahead of the U.S. Grand Prix that racing should not be allowed to get 'too soft'.

Hamilton crashed out of the race at Lusail after a first corner collision with team mate George Russell, who finished the race and said it had been beyond the limit of what was acceptable.

"I didn't get to feel the pain that the drivers felt but I've obviously been here a long time and (now discontinued) Malaysia was much hotter than that race was and I know what it's like to lose four or more kilos in a race and barely be able to stand up," said the Briton.

"But my feeling towards it is this is an extreme sport. You don't have marathon runners who are passing out after the marathon saying you've got to make it shorter.

"This is an extreme sport and we are paid very highly for what we do."

Hamilton said his perspective was that when he did not feel great after finishing a race, he saw it as a message to train harder.

"I don't personally want them to shorten the races and make it easier for us," he added.

"I want it to be extreme, I want to feel the difference, I want to feel pain in my body...we've got to be careful how we're moving with the changes...it's like 'let's not get too soft'."

"We're supposed to be elite athletes. To be elite you need to be pushing to the limit."

Some of those racing in the heat on Oct. 8 ended up on the verge of collapse, vomiting and severely dehydrated after the chequered flag while Williams' rookie Logan Sargeant felt too ill to continue and stopped.

The governing FIA said afterwards that it was looking into the situation "to provide recommendations for future situations of extreme weather conditions."

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll, who said he almost passed out during the race, told reporters on Thursday it had taken him "a good few days" to feel 100 per cent again.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.