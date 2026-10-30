Hamilton says he's still 'all in' for the foreseeable future

MEXICO CITY, Oct 29 : Lewis Hamilton is not ruling out being still in Formula One for the sport's return to Africa in the 2030s, with the 41-year-old saying on Thursday he still had the reaction times of a driver two decades younger.

Formula One announced this month a 10-year agreement for Rwanda to host an African Grand Prix, a race that would be the continent's first since 1993 and something seven-time world champion Hamilton has actively campaigned for.

Asked whether he could still be on the grid by then, the Ferrari driver said he remained fully committed.

"Firstly, you've never had anybody like me here in 70 years," Hamilton told reporters ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix on Thursday. "I feel that I'm built differently.

"Did you see my reaction in the last race? My reaction is faster than some of the youngest people here. There are lots of tools that you can utilise to continue to keep yourself and your mind sharp.

"I love what I'm doing still now. I'm still all in, and I will be for the foreseeable future... at 41 I can compete with a 20-year-old. Time will tell if I'm here in the thirties but we'll see."

The Briton also made clear he would not continue if his performance declined.

"I never want to overstay my welcome in the sense of still not having a performance," he said. "I don't want to be driving around when my reactions have dropped off, my driving has dropped off and my pace has dropped off."

Hamilton said, however, that his immediate priority was using the final five races of the season as a "test bench" for next year's Ferrari, while helping the team secure second place in the constructors' championship.

"I think winning the championship is the only thing any of us really care about. Maybe some people care about the other positions," he said.

Hamilton is third in the drivers' standings on 241 points, one behind Mercedes' George Russell.

"My sole focus is making sure we secure second in the constructors' championship, because I think the team deserves it," he said.

Hamilton said he was working with Ferrari's aerodynamic and vehicle-dynamics departments to retain the strengths of the current chassis while addressing shortcomings, particularly in straight-line performance.

"If we could have matched those guys on the straights, we would have been fighting for a step further ahead," he said. "But that could happen next year. That's what we're looking for."