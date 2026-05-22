Hamilton sheds tear over Arsenal title as drivers swap lap times for football talk

MONTREAL, May 21 : Lewis Hamilton admitted he shed a tear over Arsenal's Premier League title triumph, as the conversation turned to football on Thursday ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

The Ferrari driver, a long-time Arsenal supporter, said the victory evoked memories of his childhood in Stevenage, when his sister made him pledge allegiance to the London club.

Arsenal put an end to their 22-year wait for a Premier League title on Tuesday, when they were confirmed as champions following Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

"I shed a tear, to be honest," Hamilton said. "I remember being five years old, playing football around the corner in Stevenage. I was the only Black kid in the area and everyone supported West Ham (United), Tottenham (Hotspur), or Manchester United."

"She (his sister) gave me a little dig in the arm and said, 'You have to support Arsenal.' We had a laugh about that the other day," he added.

Alpine's Pierre Gasly was quick to offer a rival perspective, declaring himself a proud Paris St Germain fan ahead of next week's Champions League clash against Arsenal.

"I'm glad we started talking about real stuff," Gasly quipped.

PSG ​secured a fifth successive Ligue 1 title last week, after beating nearest challengers Lens 2-0 away.

The Frenchman said he expected a "fantastic game of football" and left no doubt about where his loyalties lie. "I'll obviously be rooting for PSG, and hopefully they can bring in a second Champions League," he said.

Further down the pitlane, Cadillac's Sergio Perez had his own footballing mission on his mind.

The Mexican said he is determined to fly back from Europe mid-season to watch his country play at the upcoming World Cup, with matches scheduled in his native Guadalajara.

"I literally have to come just for the game and then go back to Europe. We will make it happen," Perez said.

"It's a World Cup at home. Anything can happen," he added, remaining cautiously optimistic about Mexico's chances.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli said he was still unsure who he would support at the World Cup, with Italy absent, but conceded a soft spot for Brazil and Lionel Messi.

"I do really like Brazil, for example, the way they play the game," the Mercedes driver said. "But again, I'm also cheering for Messi, one of my favourite players when I was little, and also I got to meet him in Miami."

"Italy is not in it, unfortunately. So we're going to wait another four years, maybe," Antonelli added. "It's a disaster, but it's okay."