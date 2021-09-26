Logo
Hamilton takes his 100th F1 win with victory in Russia
Formula One F1 - Russian Grand Prix - Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia - September 26, 2021 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton acknowledges the fans after winning the race REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Formula One F1 - Russian Grand Prix - Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia - September 26, 2021 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton is interviewed after winning his 100th race REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Formula One F1 - Russian Grand Prix - Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia - September 26, 2021 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton is interviewed after winning the race REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Formula One F1 - Russian Grand Prix - Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia - September 26, 2021 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the race REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Formula One F1 - Russian Grand Prix - Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia - September 26, 2021 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates with a team member after winning the race Pool via REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov
26 Sep 2021 09:49PM (Updated: 26 Sep 2021 10:03PM)
Lewis Hamilton became the first Formula One driver to win 100 races with a victory in Russia that sent him back on top of the championship.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished second, after starting in last place, to limit the damage with Hamilton now two points clear. Spaniard Carlos Sainz was third for Ferrari.

While seven times world champion Hamilton celebrated a personal century, his Mercedes team maintained their own 100per cent record in Sochi. The champions have won every Russian grand prix since the first in 2014.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

