Hamilton updates LinkedIn profile with #newjob

LONDON : Seven-times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton said he was excited for 2025 and ready to embrace change at Ferrari as he updated his LinkedIn profile with the hashtag 'newjob'.

Hamilton became a Ferrari driver on Jan 1, joining the sport's oldest and most successful team after 12 years at Mercedes.

Ferrari have yet to say when he will make his first appearance in red overalls but Hamilton posted a photograph from his childhood of him wearing a red helmet in a kart with the familiar racing number 44 on it.

"I could not be more excited for the year ahead. Moving to Scuderia Ferrari, there’s a lot to reflect on," he posted on the social media platform where he is listed as 'entrepreneur, investor and F1 driver'.

"To anyone considering their next move in 2025: embrace the change. Whether you're switching industries, learning a new skill, or even just taking on new challenges, remember that reinvention is powerful," he added.

"Your next opportunity is always within reach. Here's to 2025 - a year of embracing new opportunities, staying hungry, and driving forward with purpose. Let’s make it one to remember. Andiamo."

Hamilton, who turns 40 on Jan. 7, will be partnering Charles Leclerc at Ferrari after taking the place of Spaniard Carlos Sainz.

The Briton had his worst season in Formula One last year, in terms of championship position, when he finished seventh overall with team mate George Russell sixth. He did, however, win two races after two seasons without a victory.