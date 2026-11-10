Logo
Logo

Sport

Hamilton visits Rafah crossing to see Gaza aid efforts
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Hamilton visits Rafah crossing to see Gaza aid efforts

Hamilton visits Rafah crossing to see Gaza aid efforts

Formula One F1 - Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 7, 2026 Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton arrives ahead of practice and qualifying REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

10 Nov 2026 08:51PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Nov 10 : Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton arrived in Egypt's El Arish on Tuesday to see first hand efforts to receive humanitarian and relief aid bound for the Gaza Strip.

The North Sinai governorate said on its Facebook page that the visit included a tour of the Rafah border crossing and the Egyptian Red Crescent's aid warehouses in El Arish.

Hamilton was briefed on how humanitarian and relief aid is prepared and coordinated before being sent to the Gaza Strip.

The 41-year-old British driver is an advocate for humanitarian and charitable causes.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

In 2021, he founded Mission 44, a charity aimed at supporting young people and improving access to education and employment opportunities. He has also backed humanitarian and relief initiatives and efforts to support people affected by conflict.

Ferrari driver Hamilton sits fourth in the drivers' championship, which has been won by Mercedes' Italian driver Kimi Antonelli with three races remaining in the season.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement