Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Hamilton wins crazy, twice-halted Saudi GP
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Hamilton wins crazy, twice-halted Saudi GP

Hamilton wins crazy, twice-halted Saudi GP

Formula One F1- Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - December 5, 2021 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in action during the race REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

06 Dec 2021 03:54AM (Updated: 06 Dec 2021 03:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Lewis Hamilton won a crazy, twice-halted Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday to send the Formula One world championship into a winner-takes-all final showdown with the Mercedes driver and Red Bull's Max Verstappen level on points.

On a chaotic night in Jeddah, the race took almost as many twists and turns as the rollercoaster season with crashes, safety cars, red flags, claims of dirty driving, penalties, collisions and angry exchanges with race director Michael Masi.

Seven-times world champion Hamilton took the bonus point for fastest lap to level with Verstappen on 369.5 points after 20 races.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us