Hamilton's Belgian GP nightmare gets worse

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium :Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, last year's winner with Mercedes, failed to get through the first phase of Belgian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday after his best lap was deleted for exceeding track limits.

The seven-times world champion, who has yet to stand on the podium since his move to Ferrari at the end of last season, will start 16th on Sunday.

The Briton had already endured a nightmare in Saturday's sprint race, starting 18th after a spin in qualifying and finishing 15th.

Hamilton is a five-times winner in Belgium, one off Michael Schumacher's record at the circuit.

He won at Spa last year after then teammate George Russell was disqualified from first when his car was found to be underweight.