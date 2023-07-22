Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Hamilton's new contract 'emotionally done', says Wolff
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Hamilton's new contract 'emotionally done', says Wolff

Hamilton's new contract 'emotionally done', says Wolff

Formula One F1 - Hungarian Grand Prix - Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary - July 22, 2023 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during qualifying REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

22 Jul 2023 10:37PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BUDAPEST : A new contract keeping seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes beyond the end of the season is yet to be signed but 'emotionally' done, team boss Toto Wolff said on Saturday.

The Austrian was speaking after the 38-year-old Briton lapped faster than anyone in final practice for Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix, a race Hamilton has won a record eight times.

"The status is we haven't signed it (the contract) but emotionally we have done it," Wolff told Sky Sports television.

The contract has been a drawn-out talking point in the sport, as has been the case with most of the driver's previous deals.

Wolff, who is also a co-owner of the Mercedes team, told reporters earlier this month that the discussion was no longer about financial aspects.

"This is not a money discussion at all. It is about the future, what is it that we want to do right and optimise?," he said after the Austrian Grand Prix.

"We're not talking anything any more about duration, money, all of that, it's other topics."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.