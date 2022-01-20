Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Hampered Raducanu suffers defeat by Kovinic
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Hampered Raducanu suffers defeat by Kovinic

Hampered Raducanu suffers defeat by Kovinic
Britain's Emma Raducanu reacts during her second round match against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic during Australia Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Jan 20, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Loren Elliott)
Hampered Raducanu suffers defeat by Kovinic
Montenegro's Danka Kovinic reacts during her second round match against Britain's Emma Raducanu during Australia Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Jan 20, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Loren Elliott)
20 Jan 2022 07:25PM (Updated: 20 Jan 2022 07:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE: US Open champion Emma Raducanu was bundled out of the Australian Open in the second round as she was beaten 6-4 4-6 6-3 by Montenegro's Danka Kovinic on Thursday (Jan 20).

The 19-year-old British sensation was hampered by a blistered racket hand from early in the first set of a tense contest on Margaret Court Arena but showed great fighting spirit to stay in contention.

With her usually powerful forehand reduced to a slice, Raducanu let slip a 3-0 lead to lose the first set.

But she played on her 98th-ranked opponent's nerves to break at 4-4 in the second and take the match into a decider.

Kovinic showed great composure to forge ahead in the deciding set, resist a Raducanu fightback, and then move 5-3 ahead as the British youngster finally looked a little weary.

A stunning backhand winner sealed victory for the 27-year-old Kovinic as she moved into the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

tennis Australian Open

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us