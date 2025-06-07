Handball-Administrative blunder allowed Odense to compete in Champions League, say officials

The Danish Handball Association has admitted to a major blunder that allowed Odense, this season's women's Champions League runners-up, to take part in the competition when they were not eligible.

Denmark’s three Champions League spots were determined by playoff results and regular season standings.

Esbjerg and Nykobing Falster secured the top two spots for 2023-24, while Ikast, runners-up in the regular season, should have claimed the third spot. However, Odense, who finished third in the playoffs, applied and participated instead.

Odense lost 29-27 to Hungary’s Gyori in Sunday’s final in Budapest.

"Unfortunately, we made a mistake last year. It wasn't Odense, but Ikast who should have had the opportunity to apply," said Frank Smith, chief of tournaments at the Danish Handball Association, to Danish TV 2. The error was discovered on Wednesday.

Ikast, who played in the less lucrative European League and lost the final to Germany’s Thuringer HC, expressed frustration.

"We feel that we've been cheated, and it's just a shame for everyone involved," said Ikast player Stine Skogrand.

Ikast are seeking financial compensation for lost Champions League earnings.

"If we hadn’t qualified for the Champions League, it would have been our own problem — but now we feel entitled to some of what we could have earned," said director Daniel Gronhoj.

For Odense, the situation taints their achievement in reaching their first-ever Champions League final.

"I sat there with this feeling that shouldn’t be the legacy of the weekend we just had — that we shouldn’t have been there," said Odense sport director Trine Nielsen.