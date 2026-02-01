Logo
Logo

Sport

Handball-Dominant Egypt ease to African Men's Handball Championship title
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Handball-Dominant Egypt ease to African Men's Handball Championship title

Handball-Dominant Egypt ease to African Men's Handball Championship title

FILE PHOTO: Paris 2024 Olympics - Handball - Men's Preliminary Round Group B - Norway vs Egypt - South Paris Arena 6, Paris, France - August 02, 2024. Yahia Omar of Egypt reacts. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

01 Feb 2026 12:04AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Jan 31 : Mohamed Emad and Yahia Omar scored six goals each as Egypt eased to a 37-24 victory over Tunisia in the final of the 2026 African Men's Handball Championship in Kigali on Saturday, claiming the continental title for the fourth edition in a row.

Egypt, who won their 10th title overall - joining the Tunisians as the most successful nation in the competition's history - were dominant throughout the final and led 17-10 at halftime.

Cape Verde claimed the bronze medal when they beat Algeria 29-23 in the third-place play-off.

Egypt, Tunisia, Angola, Cape Verde and Algeria all qualified for the 2027 World Men's Handball Championship which will be staged in Germany.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement