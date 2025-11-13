Hansen takes on unfamiliar fullback role against Australia

Mack Hansen returns from injury to make a first test start at fullback and captain Caelan Doris moves to the flank for Ireland in their Autumn International series test against Australia in Dublin on Saturday.

Regular fullback Hugo Keenan and Jamie Osborne are both out injured, meaning Australia-born wing Hansen moves to the number 15 jersey, where he has played the last four games for Irish club Connacht.

Prop Paddy McCarthy earns a first start in international rugby and a third cap overall as Ireland look to improve on an indifferent last few matches that include defeat to New Zealand in Chicago and a 41-10 win over Japan last weekend.

Hansen is part of a back three that also includes wingers Tommy O’Brien and James Lowe, while Robbie Henshaw and Stuart McCloskey are the centre pairing.

Sam Prendergast gets a run at flyhalf, alongside the vastly experienced Jamison Gibson-Park in the number nine jersey.

Jack Conan is back in the starting XV at number eight, with Doris and Ryan Baird the other loose-forwards.

James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne are in the second row, with hooker Dan Sheehan packing down with props McCarthy and Tadhg Furlong.

"There’s great respect and familiarity between Ireland and Australia and Saturday is the latest renewal in a series of matches which have been pretty evenly balanced over the last number of years," Ireland coach Andy Farrell said.

"There has been a good buzz around training this week and the players are excited about the challenge that awaits. For us it’s about putting in an 80-plus minute performance and to try and implement our gameplan in front of what we know will be a vocal home support."

Ireland team:

15-Mack Hansen, 14-Tommy O’Brien, 13-Robbie Henshaw, 12-Stuart McCloskey, 11-James Lowe, 10-Sam Prendergast, 9-Jamison Gibson-Park, 1-Paddy McCarthy, 2-Dan Sheehan, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 4-James Ryan, 5-Tadhg Beirne, 6-Ryan Baird, 7-Caelan Doris (captain), 8-Jack Conan

Replacements: 16-Ronan Kelleher, 17-Andrew Porter, 18-Thomas Clarkson, 19-Nick Timoney, 20-Cian Prendergast, 21-Craig Casey, 22-Jack Crowley, 23-Bundee Aki.