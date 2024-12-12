Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Haraldsson's late goal seals 3-2 win for Lille over Sturm Graz
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Haraldsson's late goal seals 3-2 win for Lille over Sturm Graz

Haraldsson's late goal seals 3-2 win for Lille over Sturm Graz
Soccer Football - Champions League - Lille v SK Sturm Graz - Decathlon Arena Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - December 11, 2024 Lille's Hakon Arnar Haraldsson celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Haraldsson's late goal seals 3-2 win for Lille over Sturm Graz
Soccer Football - Champions League - Lille v SK Sturm Graz - Decathlon Arena Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - December 11, 2024 Lille's Osame Sahraoui scores their first goal REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Haraldsson's late goal seals 3-2 win for Lille over Sturm Graz
Soccer Football - Champions League - Lille v SK Sturm Graz - Decathlon Arena Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - December 11, 2024 Lille's Bafode Diakite in action with SK Sturm Graz's Mika Biereth REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Haraldsson's late goal seals 3-2 win for Lille over Sturm Graz
Soccer Football - Champions League - Lille v SK Sturm Graz - Decathlon Arena Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - December 11, 2024 Lille's Ignacio Miramon in action with SK Sturm Graz's Dimitri Laval
Haraldsson's late goal seals 3-2 win for Lille over Sturm Graz
Soccer Football - Champions League - Lille v SK Sturm Graz - Decathlon Arena Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - December 11, 2024 Lille's Mitchel Bakker scores their second goal REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
12 Dec 2024 03:56AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France : Lille secured a 3-2 victory over visitors Sturm Graz in a Champions League thriller on Wednesday, with substitute Hakon Arnar Haraldsson scoring a late winner.

The Icelandic midfielder had been on the pitch for a minute when he found himself unmarked in the box, calmly curling the ball into the top corner with nine minutes remaining.

Lille are sixth in the Champions League table ahead of Wednesday's remaining matches with 13 points, while Sturm Graz are 29th with three points.

After a largely uneventful opening, the match came to life in the final minutes of the first half, with Osame Sahraoui breaking the deadlock for Lille in the 37th minute, before Mitchel Bakker doubled their lead 10 minutes later.

Sturm launched an immediate fightback, with Otar Kiteishvili sending a bouncing ball into the roof of the net with the last kick of the first half.

Mika Biereth levelled for the visitors two minutes after the restart, tapping in a low cross from close range. However, Sturm could not stop Haraldsson from securing all three points for Lille with his late strike.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement