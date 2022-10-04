US women's football probe uncovers 'systemic' abuse and sexual misconduct

WASHINGTON: An independent investigation into allegations of misconduct in US women's football released Monday (Oct 3) found "systemic" abuse and sexual misconduct by coaches.

The probe by former acting US attorney general Sally Yates and the King & Spalding law firm uncovered verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct, including a pattern of "sexually charged comments, unwanted sexual advances and touching and coercive sexual intercourse".

The 172-page report included interviews with more than 200 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) players -many of them members of US national teams - and detailed patterns of abuse from team coaches, manipulation and tirades plus retaliation for those who complained.