Harder's late goal rescues Sporting in 1-1 draw with Bologna

LISBON : Conrad Harder's second-half strike ensured Sporting's progress to the Champions League's playoffs after the Portuguese side secured a 1-1 draw with Bologna on Wednesday.

Harder found the net from close range off a Joao Simoes pass in the 77th minute, cancelling out Tommaso Pobega's 21st-minute headed goal to bring Sporting back from the verge of elimination.

Sporting, who had lost three Champions League games straight since former coach Ruben Amorim left for Manchester United, finished 23rd in the table, thanks to a superior goal difference to Club Brugge who grabbed the last playoff spot.

Portuguese champions Sporting will face Atalanta or Borussia Dortmund in the two-legged playoffs next month, with the winners progressing to the round of 16. Bologna, who were already eliminated, finished 28th.