Lions captain Hariss Harun tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Dubai training camp

SINGAPORE: Captain of the Singapore men’s national football team Hariss Harun has tested positive for COVID-19, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said on Sunday (Nov 7).

He was due to depart for a training camp in Dubai with the rest of the Lions squad on Nov 8, but tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test earlier this week.

“Hariss has since been placed in self-isolation and his condition will be further monitored,” FAS said in a statement.

“As such, this rules him out of the upcoming training camp in Dubai where the Lions are scheduled to also play two international friendlies.”

The rest of the squad and team officials took pre-departure PCR tests on Nov 6, and have all been “cleared for the travel” to Dubai, FAS added.

Players and backroom staff have also been taking daily antigen rapid tests (ARTs), all of which have come back negative.

“The FAS will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure that the health and safety of the national team are prioritised as they continue their preparations for the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup 2020,” the governing body said.

The Lions will be in Dubai from Nov 8 to Nov 17, where they will play an international friendly against Kyrgyzstan on Nov 11 and a match against Morocco A’ – a side made up of domestic-league players from the North African country – on Nov 16.

Singapore will host the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup from Dec 5 to Jan 1, 2022, after it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lions’ campaign kicks off against Myanmar on the opening day of the tournament.