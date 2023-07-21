Harman roars to top of Open leaderboard, McIlroy makes move

HOYLAKE, England :American Brian Harman surged to the top of the Open leaderboard with a barrage of early birdies while pre-tournament favourite Rory McIlroy began to make a move in the second round at a breezy but bright Royal Liverpool on Friday.

The 36-year-old Harman began the day one stroke behind the three-way leaders but moved three clear on eight under after birdies at the second, third, fourth and fifth holes.

It could have been even better for the left-hander as his chip from off the green at the fifth struck the flag and almost dropped in for an eagle.

The rock-steady Harman then made four successive pars to reach the turn in 31 strokes and although his hot streak cooled on the back nine he saved par with a sensational chip-in from off the green at the par-four 12th.

Harman, who was tied for sixth at St Andrews last year, remained at eight under with four holes remaining.

Of the overnight leaders on five-under after first-round 66s, Argentina's Emiliano Grillo dropped back after a double-bogey at the second and a bogey at the third.

Grillo repaired some of the damage though to get back to four under with four holes of his round left.

Local favourite Tommy Fleetwood and South African amateur Christo Lamprecht, who shared the lead with Grillo, were teeing off their second rounds later.

Australia's Min Woo Lee was one of the day's early movers as he carded a three-under 68 to reach three under.

Just as on Thursday, large galleries lined the fairways alongside the picturesque Dee Estuary, although not all of them to watch the golf as Just Stop Oil protesters briefly halted play at the 17th hole with orange flares.

Officials quickly removed the individuals with the help of American Billy Horschel.

Thousands arrived to cheer on McIlroy and the Northern Irishman gave them some early encouragement by rolling in a birdie putt at the testing par-four opening hole, moving him to one under for the championship.

McIlroy, bidding to emulate his 2014 victory at Hoylake and claim a long-awaited fifth major, had a great chance of another birdie at the third but missed a four-foot putt.

A superb rescue from a green side bunker at the fifth earned him another birdie to move him firmly into contention as he reached the turn at two under.

Conditions were proving difficult with McIlroy's playing partner Justin Rose going out of bounds at the third on his way to dropping a shot to slip to five-over.

Masters champion Jon Rahm, also playing with McIlroy, began with four pars before back-to-back birdies eased him to one over for the tournament before a bogey at the ninth.

England's Matthew Southgate, playing in the first group of the day, had taken the early clubhouse lead on one-under after an eagle at the 18th hole.

Australia's Travis Smyth earned the loudest roar of the day with a hole-in-one at the 17th although at eight over and with the cut likely to be three over he will miss the weekend.

Defending champion Cameron Smith (one over par) begins his second round just before 3 p.m.