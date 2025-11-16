Harmer spins South Africa to thrilling win against India

KOLKATA, India :Off-spinner Simon Harmer led South Africa's lion-hearted bowling effort as the Proteas registered a thrilling 30-run victory against India inside three days of the low-scoring opening test on Sunday.

Harmer claimed 4-21 as India, chasing 124 for victory, folded for 93 in a remarkable batting meltdown in front of the nearly 40,000-strong crowd at Eden Gardens.

"It's very exciting," South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said after the win.

"We want to be a part of these games and be on the right side of the result. It was tough for us and we needed the bowlers to bring us back in."

Earlier, Bavuma dragged the reigning world champions back into the contest with an innings of tremendous grit.

Having conceded a first-innings lead of 30, South Africa resumed day three on a precarious 93-7 with the onus on Bavuma to give his bowlers some runs to defend.

Bavuma replied with an unbeaten 55 - the only 50 by any batter on a minefield of a pitch where inconsistent bounce and spin made life difficult for the shot-makers.

Corbin Bosch produced a defiant 25, but once Jasprit Bumrah pegged back his off stump, South Africa's tail promptly caved in.

Bavuma was left stranded after a 136-ball defiance, which contained four boundaries and plenty of determination.

Chasing a small total to win, India were already short of a batter as skipper Shubman Gill retired hurt in the first innings and could not bat in the second.

To make it worse, Marco Jansen claimed two wickets in his first seven deliveries to leave India reeling.

Yashasvi Jaiswal fell for a four-ball duck while opening partner KL Rahul made one before he too perished caught behind.

Harmer dismissed Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant to reduce India to 38-4 and then trapped Ravindra Jadeja (18).

Aiden Markram struck a crucial blow when he dismissed a set Washington Sundar (31) at slip.

Realising the futility of trying to hang around, Axar Patel smacked a couple of sixes before falling for 26, which effectively sealed the match in South Africa's favour.

"You can't dwell too much into it," India vice-captain Rishabh Pant said. "We should have been able to chase it."

"The pressure kept building on us in the second innings and we weren't able to capitalise."

Harmer was named player-of-the-match for his haul of eight wickets.

"Obviously, still another test to go in the series, but we'll definitely enjoy this and stay with this because they don't come around that often," he said.

The second and final test is scheduled in Guwahati from November 22.