Logo
Logo

Sport

Harrington gets British Open underway at Portrush
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Harrington gets British Open underway at Portrush

Harrington gets British Open underway at Portrush
Golf - The 153rd Open Championship - Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Northern Ireland, Britain - July 17, 2025 Ireland's Padraig Harrington hits his tee shot on the 1st hole during the first round REUTERS/Paul Childs
Harrington gets British Open underway at Portrush
Golf - The 153rd Open Championship - Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Northern Ireland, Britain - July 17, 2025 Ireland's Padraig Harrington hits his tee shot on the 1st hole during the first round REUTERS/Paul Childs
Harrington gets British Open underway at Portrush
Golf - The 153rd Open Championship - Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Northern Ireland, Britain - July 17, 2025 Ireland's Padraig Harrington reacts on the 1st hole before he hits his tee shot during the first round REUTERS/Paul Childs
17 Jul 2025 01:50PM (Updated: 17 Jul 2025 03:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland :Padraig Harrington struck the first tee shot as the 153rd British Open started in cloudy conditions at Royal Portrush on Thursday.

Ireland's Harrington, twice the Open champion, was playing with Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard and Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele goes out in the morning with American JJ Spaun, this year's U.S. Open champion, and Spaniard Jon Rahm.

World number one Scottie Scheffler plays alongside his fellow American Collin Morikawa and Ireland's Shane Lowry, the 2019 winner at Portrush.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy starts his bid for a second Claret Jug in the afternoon in the company of England's Tommy Fleetwood and American Justin Thomas.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement