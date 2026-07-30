Harrington named vice captain for Europe's 2027 Ryder Cup team

July 29 : Team Europe captain Luke Donald on Wednesday named Irishman Padraig Harrington as his third vice captain for next year's Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland.

• Harrington joins the Molinari brothers, Edoardo and Francesco, in Donald’s backroom team

• The three-times major winner has played in six Ryder Cups, winning four and losing two

• Harrington was vice captain on three occasions before captaining the losing side in 2021

• Europe seeking a third consecutive Ryder Cup victory after wins at Marco Simone and Bethpage Black

• The next Ryder Cup will be held from September 13-19, 2027