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Harrington named vice captain for Europe's 2027 Ryder Cup team
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Harrington named vice captain for Europe's 2027 Ryder Cup team

Harrington named vice captain for Europe's 2027 Ryder Cup team

Golf - The 154th Open Championship - Royal Birkdale Golf Club, Southport, Britain - July 16, 2026 Ireland's Padraig Harrington reacts during the first round REUTERS/Phil Noble

30 Jul 2026 01:44AM
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July 29 : Team Europe captain Luke Donald on Wednesday named Irishman Padraig Harrington as his third vice captain for next year's Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland.

• Harrington joins the Molinari brothers, Edoardo and Francesco, in Donald’s backroom team

• The three-times major winner has played in six Ryder Cups, winning four and losing two

• Harrington was vice captain on three occasions before captaining the losing side in 2021

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• Europe seeking a third consecutive Ryder Cup victory after wins at Marco Simone and Bethpage Black

• The next Ryder Cup will be held from September 13-19, 2027

Source: Reuters
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