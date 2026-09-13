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Harrison and Skupski win US Open men's doubles title
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Harrison and Skupski win US Open men's doubles title

Harrison and Skupski win US Open men's doubles title
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 12, 2026 Britain's Neal Skupski in action with Christian Harrison of the U.S during their doubles final against Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Germany's Tim Puetz REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Harrison and Skupski win US Open men's doubles title
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 12, 2026 Britain's Neal Skupski and Christian Harrison of the U.S celebrate after winning their doubles final against Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Germany's Tim Puetz REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Harrison and Skupski win US Open men's doubles title
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 12, 2026 Christian Harrison of the U.S and Britain's Neal Skupski celebrate with the trophy after winning their doubles final against Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Germany's Tim Puetz
13 Sep 2026 02:26AM
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Sept 12 : Christian Harrison and Neal Skupski beat Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-4 7-6(6) on Saturday to win the U.S. Open men's doubles title.

The reigning Australian Open champions took the first set after Harrison struck a two-handed backhand return winner to break for a 4-3 lead. The American-British duo held serve the rest of the way to take the set 6-4.

Their German opponents fought back in the second set and moved 3-2 ahead, but Harrison and Skupski responded with a love hold to level at 3-3.

The 2024 runners-up went up 4-3 and later 5-4 after saving a set point, but Harrison and Skupski stayed in contention. Harrison, serving with the sun in his eyes, held in a five-point game to force a tiebreak.

Puetz gave the Germans a 4-3 lead in the breaker with a volley, but Harrison and Skupski recovered. Skupski sealed the victory with a return that forced Krawietz into an error, giving the pair their second Grand Slam doubles title of the year.

Source: Reuters
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