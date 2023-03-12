Harrison makes up for own goal in Leeds draw with Brighton

LEEDS : Jack Harrison made amends for scoring an own goal as his late equaliser rescued a point for Leeds United in their 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

Leeds had arrived at Elland Road with plenty of pressure on them after Bournemouth's 1-0 upset of Liverpool earlier in the day dropped them into the relegation zone.

They breathed a sigh of relief when Harrison found the net in the 78th minute after a short corner from Wilfried Gnonto, giving them a valuable point although they remain in 19th place.

"If you asked me before the game I would tell you we were looking for three points, but we have to value the point," said Leeds manager Javi Gracia. "Every point counts. We were twice behind.

"To play this team is very demanding . . . they are a very good team. That's why my players deserve credit."

The equaliser came after Harrison, under pressure from Solly March, had put the ball into his own net in the 61st minute.

"I think Jack is an example in many things," Gracia said. "He works for the team. The quality he has is out of doubt."

Argentine midfielder Alexis MacAllister had opened the scoring for Brighton in the 33rd minute, heading in his ninth goal of the season for the Seagulls in all competitions.

Patrick Bamford then scored his 49th goal overall for Leeds in the 40th minute, when his strike from the edge of the box was deflected and went in off the underside of the crossbar.

Bamford had been one of two changes Gracia made to the line-up after Leeds' 1-0 loss at Chelsea a week earlier, slotting Bamford and Marc Roca into the starting 11 in place of Weston McKennie and Georginio Rutter, who were both dropped to the bench.

Brighton, who arrived with a club-record 11 Premier League wins already this season, are seventh in the table on 39 points.