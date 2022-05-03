Harsh New Zealand lessons spur on the Brumbies

MELBOURNE : Schooled by New Zealand sides last season, the ACT Brumbies have been glad to put a few lessons to use in recent wins over Kiwi opposition in Super Rugby.

A week after defeating the Otago Highlanders in Melbourne, the Canberra-based Brumbies beat the Wellington Hurricanes 42-25 at home on Sunday to shore up second spot behind the leading Auckland Blues.

The Canberra-based team now face arguably their biggest test of the season so far when they cross the Tasman Sea to play the Waikato Chiefs in Hamilton.

After losing four out of five matches to the New Zealand teams last season, winger Tom Wright said the Brumbies were now better equipped for them in 2022.

"It's a little bit of tempo," he told reporters on Tuesday when asked what changes the Brumbies had made.

"On the weekend, we looked good when we played off the cuff and Whitey (Nic White) and Loners (Ryan Lonergan) were jumping out and looking threatening around the ruck.

"We're trying to play in and out of structure ... and take opportunities around the middle part of the field where the Kiwis have been really good.

"Tip our hat to them - we took a few things from stuff they do and it's working for us."

The Chiefs gave the Brumbies a 40-19 hiding in Hamilton last year and are fourth on the table after a successful Australia tour featuring a tight win over the Queensland Reds and a 51-27 drubbing of the New South Wales Waratahs.

"Without making it about last year there's definitely a bit of a burning sensation for a few of us," said Wallaby Wright.

"We went over there last year and got touched up a little bit so definitely looking to make amends on what happened then so it's a good opportunity for us."