Hasegawa says Japan must be tenacious to compete at Women's World Cup
Hasegawa says Japan must be tenacious to compete at Women's World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Feb 16, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Japan midfielder Yui Hasegawa (14) move the ball against Brazil during the first half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

25 Apr 2023 03:07PM (Updated: 25 Apr 2023 03:07PM)
Japan have room to improve in many areas heading into the Women's World Cup but can make up for their shortcomings by playing with tenacity, midfielder Yui Hasegawa said on Tuesday.

Japan, world champions in 2011, are in Group C at the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament in Australia and New Zealand, the first edition to feature 32 teams. They face Zambia in their opener before taking on Costa Rica and Spain.

"We must reach the final if we think about the future of (Japanese) women's football," Hasegawa told Kyodo news agency. "But if I'm asked how realistic it is for us to get there right now, there are lots of areas where we're lacking.

"I want to be conscious of what we need to win, even if we're not dominating games, being tenacious and the way of playing that is (required and) unique to tournaments."

Japan reached the last 16 at the 2019 World Cup before losing to the Netherlands 2-1.

Defender Moeka Minami said they would try to build on the success of the Japan men's team, who reached the last 16 in Qatar last year after beating former champions Spain and Germany in the group stage.

"I strongly feel we need to lift the mood around (Japanese) women's football, riding on the men's success," Minami said.

Source: Reuters

