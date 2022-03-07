Logo
Hastings, Gray back for Scotland trip to Italy
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Wales v Scotland - Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli, Wales, Britain - October 31, 2020 Scotland's Adam Hastings takes a penalty kick REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

07 Mar 2022 10:40PM (Updated: 07 Mar 2022 10:40PM)
Scotland have recalled flyhalf Adam Hastings and lock Jonny Gray for their Six Nations fixture against Italy in Rome on Saturday but will be missing five players through injury.

Hastings returns to the squad having played no part in the competition so far, while Gray is back after missing the 36-17 home loss to France with an ankle injury that was initially expected to keep him out of the rest of the championship.

Coach Gregor Townsend has also called on uncapped lock Glen Young and flyhalf Ross Thompson, who debuted against Tonga in last year’s autumn internationals.

But he will be without lock Marshall Sykes, number eight Nick Haining, prop Oli Kebble, centre Ollie Smith and wing Rufus McLean, who all miss out due to injury.

Scotland have won one of their Six Nations fixtures so far, an opening weekend home victory over England. That has been followed by defeats to Wales and France.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

