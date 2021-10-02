Logo
Hatton maintains slim lead at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Hatton maintains slim lead at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

FILE PHOTO: Sep 26, 2021; Haven, Wisconsin, USA; Team Europe player Tyrrell Hatton plays his shot from the second tee during day two four-ball rounds for the 43rd Ryder Cup golf competition at Whistling Straits. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

02 Oct 2021 01:09AM (Updated: 02 Oct 2021 01:07AM)
Twice winner Tyrrell Hatton overcame three bogeys on a frustrating back nine to card a two-under 70 and take a one-shot lead in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship second round on Friday.

The Englishman started the day at eight-under and looked in control with two early birdies before tough windy conditions saw him bogey the 10th, 13th and 16th holes at Kingsbarns, ending the day on 10-under for the tournament.

Compatriot Daniel Gavins sank an eagle on the par-five 14th to move into second place with a four-under 68 at Carnoustie, while former Masters champion Danny Willett made the most of a lightning start - two birdies and an eagle in his first three holes - to stand two shots back following a round of 69.

The championship is being held across three courses in rotation over the opening three days - the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns - with the final round to be played at St Andrews.

Tommy Fleetwood, who played alongside Hatton in Europe's Ryder Cup defeat at Whistling Straits last week, carded a one-under 71 that tied him for fifth at seven-under.

Irishman Shane Lowry was four shots off the pace after a solid round of five-under 67.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

