Havertz and Pulisic earn Chelsea 2-0 win against Lille
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 First Leg - Chelsea v Lille - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - February 22, 2022 Lille's Sven Botman in action with Chelsea's Kai Havertz REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 First Leg - Chelsea v Lille - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - February 22, 2022 Chelsea's Christian Pulisic celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 First Leg - Chelsea v Lille - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - February 22, 2022 Chelsea's Saul Niguez with Kai Havertz, Andreas Christensen and Marcos Alonso applauds fans after the match REUTERS/David Klein
23 Feb 2022 06:00AM (Updated: 23 Feb 2022 06:00AM)
LONDON : Goals in each half from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic earned defending champions Chelsea a solid 2-0 last-16 first-leg victory over Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday, but the London side will be concerned about injuries to key players.

Havertz, who had already had two attempts on goal early in the game, headed down a Hakim Ziyech corner in the eighth minute and the ball bounced high off the turf into the net.

Chelsea left struggling striker Romelu Lukaku on the bench and it was Pulisic who hit the second in the 63rd minute with a curling finish after N'Golo Kante's surging run and pinpoint pass.

Ligue 1 champions Lille, who topped their qualifying group ahead of Salzburg, VfL Wolfsburg and Sevilla, kept Chelsea busy going forward with buzzing runs from Renato Sanches, Benjamin Andre and Jonathan Bamba.

But efforts from all three and from Canadian striker Jonathan David were either blocked, usually by defensive rock Thiago Silva, or collected easily by Edouard Mendy in the Chelsea goal.

Chelsea, who face Liverpool in the League Cup final on Sunday, may be satisfied with taking a two-goal lead to Lille for the second leg on March 16. But they will be concerned for the fitness of pivotal midfielder Mateo Kovacic and of in-form Ziyech who both limped off early in the second half.

(Reporting by Clare Lovell; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

