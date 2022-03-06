Havertz double as Chelsea punish wasteful Burnley

BURNLEY, England: Kai Havertz scored twice as Chelsea picked up a third straight Premier League win with a 4-0 victory at struggling Burnley on Saturday (Mar 5).

Thomas Tuchel's side struck three times in an eight-minute spell at the start of the second half as Burnley, who had wasted a series of chances in the first half, fell apart.

Reece James, starting his first game since December, opened the scoring two minutes after the interval, drilling a shot into the far, bottom corner after turning Dwight McNeil inside out.

Havertz then pulled away from his marker Connor Roberts to head home a nicely floated cross from Christian Pulisic to make it 2-0 for the visitors.

The German then had another simple finish, converting a James cross from close range, and Pulisic had the easiest of tasks scoring after Burnley defender James Tarkowski diverted a Saul Niguez cross into his path.

Chelsea are third on 53 points, 13 points behind leaders Manchester City while Burnley stay in 18th place on 21 points.