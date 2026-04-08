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Havertz hails Arsenal turnaround in Champions League win over Sporting
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Havertz hails Arsenal turnaround in Champions League win over Sporting

Havertz hails Arsenal turnaround in Champions League win over Sporting
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Sporting CP v Arsenal - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - April 7, 2026 Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Havertz hails Arsenal turnaround in Champions League win over Sporting
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Sporting CP v Arsenal - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - April 7, 2026 Sporting CP's Francisco Trincao in action with Arsenal's Declan Rice REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Havertz hails Arsenal turnaround in Champions League win over Sporting
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Sporting CP v Arsenal - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - April 7, 2026 Sporting CP's Maximiliano Araujo in action with Arsenal's Ben White REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Havertz hails Arsenal turnaround in Champions League win over Sporting
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Sporting CP v Arsenal - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - April 7, 2026 Sporting CP's Ivan Fresneda in action with Arsenal's Leandro Trossard REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
08 Apr 2026 02:12PM
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April 8 : Arsenal's 1-0 win over Sporting in the Champions League quarter-final was a big turnaround for the English club after the back-to-back defeats in the FA Cup and League Cup, attacker Kai Havertz said.

Havertz scored the winning goal against Sporting in the tie after coming on as a substitute to give Arsenal an advantage heading into next week's return leg in London.

"Definitely a big turnaround for us because we lost the last two matches. So we wanted to get a turnaround today and we made that happen," the German told Amazon Prime.

Arsenal's 'quadruple' hopes have been downgraded to a 'double' this season following their defeat by Manchester City in the League Cup final and shock loss to Championship side Southampton in the FA Cup on Saturday. 

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However, Havertz said the north London club can still end the season with trophies.

"We stick together as a group, we have so much more to come this season. Seven weeks to go, we can win big titles, and we're going to go for that," he said.

Havertz was also full of praise for goalkeeper David Raya, who was the player of the match in the Champions League tie as he was forced into making several crucial interventions.

"For me, the last two seasons, the best keeper in the world. He's (David Raya) outstanding, he's saved us so many times, and we're very glad to have him."

Arsenal, who are top of the standings with 70 points, host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Source: Reuters
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