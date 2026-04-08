Havertz hails Arsenal turnaround in Champions League win over Sporting

April 8 : Arsenal's 1-0 win over Sporting in the Champions League quarter-final was a big turnaround for the English club after the back-to-back defeats in the FA Cup and League Cup, attacker Kai Havertz said.

Havertz scored the winning goal against Sporting in the tie after coming on as a substitute to give Arsenal an advantage heading into next week's return leg in London.

"Definitely a big turnaround for us because we lost the last two matches. So we wanted to get a turnaround today and we made that happen," the German told Amazon Prime.

Arsenal's 'quadruple' hopes have been downgraded to a 'double' this season following their defeat by Manchester City in the League Cup final and shock loss to Championship side Southampton in the FA Cup on Saturday.

However, Havertz said the north London club can still end the season with trophies.

"We stick together as a group, we have so much more to come this season. Seven weeks to go, we can win big titles, and we're going to go for that," he said.

Havertz was also full of praise for goalkeeper David Raya, who was the player of the match in the Champions League tie as he was forced into making several crucial interventions.

"For me, the last two seasons, the best keeper in the world. He's (David Raya) outstanding, he's saved us so many times, and we're very glad to have him."

Arsenal, who are top of the standings with 70 points, host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.