Havertz must rediscover his scoring touch, says Chelsea manager Tuchel
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Chelsea - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 28, 2022 Chelsea's Kai Havertz reacts REUTERS/Phil Noble

29 Apr 2022 11:07AM (Updated: 29 Apr 2022 11:09AM)
Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz needs to rediscover his scoring touch, manager Thomas Tuchel said, after the German international missed several chances in Thursday's 1-1 Premier League draw at Manchester United.

Havertz could have put Chelsea in the lead in the first half when they dominated the game but was denied by United goalkeeper David de Gea.

The 22-year-old has 12 goals in 40 matches in all competitions for Chelsea this season, last scoring in their 6-0 thrashing of Southampton on April 9.

"He needs to fight back into his shape. Hopefully, he shows a reaction," Tuchel told reporters.

"The guys are still young up front. We will not start pointing fingers because lately, they have been very composed and efficient.

"Against Southampton and the win in Bernabeu (against Real Madrid) we took our chances very well."

Tuchel praised the work rate of Havertz and compatriot Timo Werner but said they were not clinical in front of the goal.

"When we look at the data, we see a huge amount of sprints and intensity from Kai, and Timo as well," Tuchel said. "They don't arrive fully fresh at the moment, and that's why we will always protect them.

"We demand a lot off the ball, but I agree in the last weeks he (Havertz) had the form that would have put this game to bed."

Chelsea are third in the league on 66 points, six points above fourth-placed Arsenal, with five matches left.

Source: Reuters

