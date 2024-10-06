Logo
Havertz out of Germany squad with knee problem
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Arsenal v Paris St Germain - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - October 1, 2024 Arsenal's Kai Havertz reacts after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Arsenal v Paris St Germain - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - October 1, 2024 Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo
06 Oct 2024 09:03PM
Germany forward Kai Havertz will miss their Nations League matches against Bosnia and the Netherlands due to a knee problem, the Germany national team said on Sunday.

Havertz played the full 90 minutes for his club Arsenal in Saturday’s 3-1 win against Southampton in the Premier League but will not join up with Germany.

"National team coach Julian Nagelsmann has nominated Jonathan Burkardt in Havertz's place. Get well soon Kai," Germany announced on X on Sunday.

Germany visit Bosnia on Friday and host the Netherlands on Oct. 14.

Source: Reuters

